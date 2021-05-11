NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $570.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $577.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NVIDIA by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 18,816.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 196,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $102,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

