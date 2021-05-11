Observer Hits 24-Hour Volume of $850,343.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $50.91 million and approximately $850,343.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00064109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.43 or 0.08855443 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

