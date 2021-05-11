Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OXY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.