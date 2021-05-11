Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) were down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 716,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,424,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

