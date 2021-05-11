OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $44.32 on Major Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $44.32 or 0.00078072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $35.35 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00085925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.00791953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.32 or 0.09271002 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

