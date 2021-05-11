Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,147 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

