Oddo Bhf Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €14.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.92 ($19.90).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €14.23 ($16.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.81.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

