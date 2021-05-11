Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 7,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

