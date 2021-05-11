OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Hits $5.18 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $17,195.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,051.84 or 0.99976969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00044238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00219663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001761 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,860,927 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.