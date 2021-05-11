Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,239. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.41 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

