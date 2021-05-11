Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.16

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and traded as high as $21.16. Olympus shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 30,540 shares trading hands.

OCPNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get Olympus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.