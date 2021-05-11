OMG Network Reaches One Day Volume of $1.44 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $11.79 or 0.00020795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00273480 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001549 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.