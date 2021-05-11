One One Wealth Management LLC Invests $1 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. 240,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,982. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

