One One Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXU. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alexco Resource by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 39,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $412.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.

AXU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

