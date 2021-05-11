One One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 222,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF makes up 2.5% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. One One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth $178,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,744,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,194. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

