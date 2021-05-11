One One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 430,686 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,089,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,841 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.12. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.