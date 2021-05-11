One One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

KO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.