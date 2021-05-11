One One Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,481 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

ABBV stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 119,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $203.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

