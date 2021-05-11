Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTRK. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Ontrak stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $535.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

