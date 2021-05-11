Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

