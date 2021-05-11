Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

