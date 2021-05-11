Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

CMMB stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $168.80.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Chemomab Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.