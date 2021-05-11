OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.82 million, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.