Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

