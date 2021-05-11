Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
OBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
