Oscar Health (OSCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Oscar Health to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OSCR stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

In related news, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

