OST (OST) Market Cap Achieves $29.17 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, OST has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $29.17 million and $1.32 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

OST

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

