Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.14

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

