Owens Corning (OC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC):

5/5/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Owens Corning had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

4/15/2021 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2021 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $101.00.

Shares of OC opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after buying an additional 188,212 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 221,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $431,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

