Oxbull.tech Price Hits $3.59 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00006339 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $26.94 million and $680,404.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 56% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00671883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $673.89 or 0.01189347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.67 or 0.00754793 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

