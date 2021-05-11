Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.67. 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.