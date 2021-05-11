PancakeSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $467.62 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and $467.62 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $35.23 or 0.00064230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00764761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.64 or 0.08676486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

