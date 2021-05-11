Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

