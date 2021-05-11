Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $330.01 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.96 and a 200-day moving average of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.81.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.