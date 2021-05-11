Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 47,772 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

CTSH stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

