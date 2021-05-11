Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $379,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $49.64 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

