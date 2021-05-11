Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.