Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

