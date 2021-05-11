PayBX (AXPR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00083719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00107330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.54 or 0.00791395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.