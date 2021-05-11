PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.