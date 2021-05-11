PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

