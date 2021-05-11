Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. 377,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pearson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pearson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

