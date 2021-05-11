Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

PBA stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after acquiring an additional 499,599 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,856,000 after acquiring an additional 292,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,836,000 after acquiring an additional 381,910 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

