Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.67.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$38.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$20.96 billion and a PE ratio of -44.06. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.12.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

