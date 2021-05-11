Pembroke VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PEMB)

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PEMB stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 104.50 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,570. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31. Pembroke VCT has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 107.59 ($1.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.96.

Pembroke VCT Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than Â£0.5 million.

