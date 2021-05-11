Pendal Group Limited (ASX:PDL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

Pendal Group Limited (ASX:PDL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Pendal Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Get Pendal Group alerts:

About Pendal Group

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pendal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.