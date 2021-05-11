Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.18. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of ($1.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 277,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after buying an additional 103,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

