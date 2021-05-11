Pentair (PNR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Pentair (NYSE: PNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses amid the pandemic. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.80 and $2.95 in 2021. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 15%. However, impacts of the pandemic on commercial filtration business in Europe and certain portions of Industrial & Flow Technologies segment and material cost inflation remain concerns. Nevertheless, Pentair will gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital transformation, innovation and acquisitions will also aid growth.”

4/26/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $73.00 to $78.00.

4/23/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $78.00.

4/12/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Pentair stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $69.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

