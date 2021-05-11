Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perrigo also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.