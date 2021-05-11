Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. Perrigo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. 74,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,607. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -742.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

