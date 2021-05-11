Persistence Hits Market Capitalization of $180.11 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Persistence coin can now be bought for $10.76 or 0.00019369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $180.11 million and $5.07 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00083255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059626 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00106900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.54 or 0.00785618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Persistence Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 103,658,878 coins and its circulating supply is 16,733,830 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

